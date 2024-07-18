Mulugu DMHO Dr. Appaiah visits tribals, conducts medical camp

MULUGU: In the monsoon season, there is a chance of seasonal diseases in the agency areas of Mulugu district. Medical officers of primary health centers will visit people living in hamlets of Mulugu district, located on the state border to Chhattisgarh state.

Due to heavy rains in Wazeedu Mandal, Bogatha waterfall is receiving copious water from the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh state. As a result of the overflowing of water bodies in the Wazeedu Mandal, the floods affected normal life in the agency areas.

Gothi Koya tribals residing at remote villages in Gummadidhodi, Wazade, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Penugodium, Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram, and Wazeedu have no proper roads to reach the health centers in their Mandals and they are suffering to get treatment.

The Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr A Appaiah, along with his four medical assistants climbed a hillock in the thick forest with the help of three local tribes to cross the Kanchera vagu (stream) to reach the Penugodium hamlet village in Wazeedu Mandal. They conducted a medical camp in Penugodium hamlet village.

Speaking to the Express, Dr A Appaiah stated that 11 tribal families reside on a hillock in Penugodium hamlet village have no proper road or transportation. We got information from the health assistant Ch Venkatesh that 11 families are residing on a Hillock. We decided to conduct a medical camp as part of the monsoon drive. With the help of three local tribes, we trekked 16 kilometers and reached the Kanchravagu stream. With the help of staff and local people, we crossed the Kanchravagu stream and reached the Penugodium hamlet. We conducted a medical camp and created awareness on seasonal diseases. We also distributed mosquito nets and essential commodities to tribals, said Appaiah.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha appreciated A Appaiah. He said that the government doctors and medical officers are working continuously as per the orders of the state government on seasonal diseases. The Minister congratulated the doctors who are providing special services. The minister directed the medical officials to provide better medical services to tribals and Adivasis living in agency areas.