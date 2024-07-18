One of the country’s largest sewage treatment plants ready in Telangana

HYDERABAD: One of the country’s largest sewage treatment plants (STP), located in Nagole with a capacity of 320 MLD, is ready for commissioning. Trial runs for the plant commenced on Monday and the inauguration is expected by the month-end.

As part of a master plan to curb sewage pollution in the Musi River, which flows through Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has initiated the construction of 31 new STPs with a combined capacity of 1259.50 MLD. These projects, costing an estimated Rs 3,866.41 crore, will make Hyderabad the first city in South Asia to treat 100% of its daily sewage.

The Nagole STP, one of the new facilities, uses the Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology, which is more cost-efficient and consumes less power than other wastewater treatment methods.

Hyderabad STPs Limited, a subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure, is responsible for building and operating five STPs under Package-II along the Musi River’s south bank. These include facilities at Nagole, two in Attapur, Kokapet and Mir Alam Tank. Of the total Rs 1,297 crore project value, Rs 908 crore is allocated for construction, and Rs 389 crore for operation and maintenance over the next 15 years. The five STPs collectively have a capacity of 480.50 MLD.

As of March, the STPs at Kokapet and Mir Alam Tank are operational, treating 15 MLD and 41.50 MLD of wastewater daily, respectively. The two Attapur STPs are expected to be completed by October.

The Nagole STP, constructed on a 15-acre site, includes a pump house, primary treatment unit, SBR basins, and a chlorine contact tank. It will serve Saidabad, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Yakutpura and several other areas.

Key benefits of the Nagole STP include the prevention of sewage flow into the catchment areas, 100% treatment of sewage generated in the project area and the reuse of treated water for agricultural purposes.