Orange alert to continue in Telangana for next three days

HYDERABAD: The orange alert for the state will continue for the next three days as heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in a few places.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Khammam and Mancherial, which recorded 23.8 mm of rains, on Wednesday. Hyderabad also experienced light spells during evening hours at isolated places.

Meanwhile, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Mahbubabnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mancherial districts have been put on orange alert for heavy rainfall till July 20.

Yellow alert for thunderstorms

A yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph in the state till July 21.

For the next 48 hours, the city of Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rain or thudershowers at times with intense spells accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph towards evening or night.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C.