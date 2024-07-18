Strays maul toddler to death at Jawaharnagar in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, an 18-month-old toddler, Vihaan, was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Adarshnagar of Jawaharnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Tuesday. He sustained multiple injuries on his head, limbs and other body parts and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

CM A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the boy’s death and directed officials to take immediate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. He also ordered officials to establish a call centre or toll-free number for citizens to report stray dog-related incidents and ensure swift action.

According to the preliminary inquiry by the Jawaharnagar police, Vihaan was playing outside his house when the stray dogs dragged him a few metres away.

The child’s parents, Bharat and Lakshmi, who hail from Siddipet district, found the body with the help of locals who had scared the dogs away.

He was first rushed to a private hospital, where doctors advised them to take him to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment.