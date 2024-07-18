Strays maul toddler to death at Jawaharnagar in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, an 18-month-old toddler, Vihaan, was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Adarshnagar of Jawaharnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Tuesday. He sustained multiple injuries on his head, limbs and other body parts and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
CM A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the boy’s death and directed officials to take immediate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. He also ordered officials to establish a call centre or toll-free number for citizens to report stray dog-related incidents and ensure swift action.
According to the preliminary inquiry by the Jawaharnagar police, Vihaan was playing outside his house when the stray dogs dragged him a few metres away.
The child’s parents, Bharat and Lakshmi, who hail from Siddipet district, found the body with the help of locals who had scared the dogs away.
He was first rushed to a private hospital, where doctors advised them to take him to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment.
The incident is one more in a growing list of attacks by stray dogs in Hyderabad and its suburbs, with children and adults being either mauled to death or seriously injured.
Residents have expressed outrage over the attacks, accusing the state government of inaction. Despite multiple complaints lodged with the civic body, no action has been taken.
Vihaan’s death triggered a protest led by his parents at the Jawahar Nagar municipal office. The protesters demanded compensation for the parents.
The family had moved to Jawaharnagar a few months ago. Following a complaint from the boy’s parents, a case was booked under Section 194 (suspicious death) by the Jawahar Nagar police.
Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the officials to take comprehensive measures to address the stray dog menace. He told them to set up an expert committee with representatives from voluntary organisations, veterinarians and Blue Cross to study the factors contributing to the aggression of stray dogs towards children.
The chief minister also instructed the Medical and Health department to ensure availability of necessary medicines for dog attacks in all urban health centres under GHMC, primary health centres and state hospitals.
Dogs attack 25 people in Huzurabad, one critical
In another stray dog incident, dogs attacked 25 people in Huzurabad town on Wednesday night. Among them, one person is said to be critical and is being treated at the MGM hospital Warangal.
For effective implementation of Animal Birth Control-Anti Rabies programme for eradication of rabies and reducing man-animal conflict, the government has constituted State Animal Birth Control Implementation and Monitoring Committee. The government also constituted Local Animal Birth Control (ABC) Monitoring Committees
A seven-year-old boy, Pendram Devender, was attacked by a stray dog at Mangela village in Bheerpur mandal, Jagtial on Tuesday. A woman drove away the dog and rescued the boy.