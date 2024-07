HYDERABAD: Taking yet another step towards fulfilling six guarantees promised by the Congress during Assembly elections, the state government is all set to implement the crop loan waiver scheme from Thursday.

The government will release the first tranche of Rs 6,800 crore to farmers whose loans are below Rs 1 lakh. Officials said around 11 lakh farmers’ families will benefit from the scheme.

On the eve of implementing the scheme, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with ministers, MLAs and other party leaders in Praja Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he announced that the government would waive loans below Rs 1 lakh at 4 pm on Thursday. Loans between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh will be waived by this month-end and the remaining in August, he added.

He recalled that on May 6, 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh in Telangana and said: “If the Gandhi family gives its word, it is an edict set in stone. Sonia Gandhi promised the formation of Telangana state and she delivered it in 2014. Before Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi promised loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh and we are implementing it.”

The chief minister said that though financial experts held that it was difficult to waive all the crop loans, the government moved forward nonetheless to implement the scheme.

He said that the waiver of crop loans would be a memorable occasion for him in his life. He reiterated that the Congress aimed to make every farmer debt-free. Telangana should become a role model for the rest of the country in formulating agriculture policy, he added.

He suggested that Congress leaders explain to people the good work being done by the government.