Telangana government to launch farm loan waiver scheme

A senior official will be made available to clarify doubts regarding farm loan waiver scheme

A senior level officer will be made available for two districts in the Secretariat to clarify the doubts, if any, raised by the Collectors on loan waiver scheme and resolve them immediately. The state government has clarified that ration cards are used only for family identification.

The total number of ration cards in the state is 90 lakh and the number of farmer accounts with bank loans is only 70 lakh.

The chief minister clarified that 6.36 lakh farmers who do not possess ration cards and took farm loans are also eligible to avail the farm loan waiver benefit.