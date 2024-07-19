BRS-BJP merger reach advanced stage, say unconfirmed reports

HYDERABAD: Speculation about a possible merger or friendly tie-up between the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are gathering steam each passing day, with unconfirmed reports coming in that talks between the two parties have reached an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, well-placed sources say that a top BRS leader recently met in Delhi a senior leader of the RSS who holds a key position in the BJP to discuss the next step in this “relationship”.

The meeting reportedly delved into the topic of merging the parties or forming an alliance. The RSS leader suggested that the future of BRS MLAs and significant leaders would be secured if a merger were to occur.

The sources said that while the senior BRS leader confirmed the talks, he was either unwilling to reveal, or unsure of, the stance of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on the merger proposal.

3 BJP MPs oppose move

Meanwhile, there is division of opinion in the BJP itself regarding the merger offer. While at least three MPs are believed to be opposed to the idea, two MPs and other key leaders are in favour. This has caused some friction within the state unit, the sources said.

On their part, the BRS leaders have refrained from commenting publicly but acknowledge the widespread speculation on social media and in political circles. BRS insiders say that most of the leaders are against a merger, saying that it would be detrimental to the party while beneficial to the BJP.

Original BRS leaders are reportedly vehemently against the merger and even an alliance, saying that such a move would erode their party’s base and serve the interests of only a few leaders.

Meanwhile, speculation continues in political circles over the future of top BRS leaders if the merger or alliance happens.

Rumours are rife that KCR might be offered a Rajya Sabha membership and also be accommodated in the Union Cabinet. In such a scenario, former ministers KT Rama Rao or T Harish Rao might become the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

Recently, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay stated that any BRS MLA wishing to join the BJP should resign from the Assembly before doing so and seek reelection. This statement is being seen as indication of the ongoing discussions between the two parties.