Cops initiate action against SI for slapping lorry driver in Quthbullapur, Telangana

A video clip of a traffic cop slapping and abusing a lorry driver in Quthbullapur went viral on social media, the Telangana police confirmed that the incident took place in Jeedimetla jurisdiction.
HYDERABAD : After a video clip of a traffic cop slapping and abusing a lorry driver in Quthbullapur went viral on social media, the Telangana police confirmed that the incident took place in Jeedimetla jurisdiction. They stated that disciplinary action has been initiated against Jeedimetla traffic sub-inspector V Yadagiri for abusing the driver, who stopped in a no-parking zone near Gandi Maisamma junction. Reportedly, the driver had stopped due to a technical issue in the vehicle.

Responding to the tweets, Cyberabad police said, “The concerned officer has been relieved immediately from his duties and further disciplinary action follows.”

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis asserted, “As of now, he has been attached to the headquarters and an inquiry has been initiated.”

“A charged memo has been issued and based on the report, necessary action will be taken,” he added.

Earlier, BRS MLA KT Rama Rao had shared the video on X and tweeted, “My tweet is not just about one incident but I have been watching several videos on social media where cops are behaving in a highly inappropriate manner with the citizens.”

