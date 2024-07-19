MakeMyTrip told to pay Rs 83K to woman for service negligence

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has ordered MakeMyTrip India Private Ltd. to pay Rs 83,636 to a Hyderabad woman, for negligence in services for failing to provide prior information about the cancellation of tickets.

In April 2019, Aruna Peri booked round-trip tickets from Mumbai to Copenhagen for three people, paying Rs 1.17 lakh to the online travel company.

MakeMyTrip informed Peri that she could cancel the entire trip for a full refund or buy a new ticket from Delhi to Copenhagen since Mumbai Airports resuming its services was uncertain.

The complainant claimed that MakeMyTrip did not inform her about the cancellation of her return trip or the ticket’s status, which originally included a return trip from Copenhagen via Turkish Airlines. She later discovered that Turkish Airlines had canceled her entire booking.

MakeMyTrip argued that Peri booked the tickets through Turkish Airlines and that Turkish Airlines was responsible for the refund. However, the commission ruled in favour of Peri, directing MakeMyTrip to refund the one-way ticket amount from Mumbai to Copenhagen and comply with the order within 45 days from July 10.