Mulugu medical team brings healthcare to tribal hamlets amidst risk of seasonal diseases

MULUGU : During the monsoon season, seasonal diseases pose a risk to people living in the Agency areas. Those residing in hamlets along the state border with Chhattisgarh face challenges in accessing healthcare services from primary health centres.

Learning of this issue, Dr A Appaiah, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), along with four medical assistants and locals, climbed a hillock in the thick forest and crossed the Kanchera stream to reach the Penugodium village in Wazeedu mandal and organised a medical camp on Wednesday to provide healthcare services to tribal residents.

Heavy rainfall in Wazeedu mandal has led to Bogatha waterfall receiving abundant water from the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh. This has caused waterbodies to overflow in Wazeedu mandal, disrupting normal life in the Agency areas. In remote villages like Gummadidhodi, Wazade, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Penugodium, Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram and Wazeedu, inhabited by Gothi Koya tribals, inadequate road infrastructure hinders access to health centres, making it difficult for tribal communities to receive necessary treatment.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Appaiah said, “As many as 11 tribal families reside on a hillock in Penugodium, where there is no proper transportation and access. Upon receiving information from health assistant Ch Venkatesh about these families, we decided to conduct a medical camp during monsoon. With the help of tribals, we travelled 16 km through the Agency area, braving swollen streams due to heavy rains, to reach Penugodium village. At the camp, they conducted medical check-ups, raised awareness about seasonal diseases and distributed mosquito nets and essential supplies to the local tribals.”

Minister commends the dedication of DMHO team

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha commended Dr Appaiah and his team for their dedication. They crossed flooded streams to deliver vital medical services to the tribals of Mulugu district’s Agency areas, he said, emphasising the government’s commitment to combating seasonal diseases.

The minister directed medical officials to enhance healthcare services for residents in remote regions.