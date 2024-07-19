Six-lane bridge across Mir Alam Tank: HMDA to appoint a consultant

HYDERABAD : The state government has initiated proposals for developing a six-lane bridge across the Mir Alam Tank along with beautification of lakefront and other infrastructural development, including tourism, on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The proposed bridge aims to alleviate traffic congestion from Bangalore National Highway (NH-144) to Chintalinet road, spanning 2.65 km near Attapur. Additionally, it aims to reduce travel time and enhance the aesthetic view of the area along the water body. HMDA has explored options for the development of the bridge with a view deck and skywalk connecting Nehru Zoological Park.

Following state directives, HMDA has issued a request for proposals to appoint a Transaction Advisor (TA) cum Area Development Plan (ADP) consultant. This consultant will support HMDA in developing the project under various PPP models (BOT/HAM/other), including selecting a concessionaire for construction. The consultant will also design the lakefront development plan, considering tourism aspects such as cycle tracks and pedestrian tracks, while assessing the tank’s current and future potential.

Additionally, the TA consultant will facilitate a design competition for the overall lake development plan, including the bridge, incorporating the best design into the ADP for consideration by prospective concessionaires during bidding.