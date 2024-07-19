Telangana Assembly session from July 23rd

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Assembly session is scheduled to begin on July 23. Governor CP Radhakrishnan has issued a notification to this effect. During the session, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the Budget on July 25. This will be the first full Budget since the Congress formed the government in the state.

The government is likely to introduce a few Bills on various issues during the upcoming Assembly session. It is expected that there will be a heated discussion between the treasury benches and the Opposition on various issues such as Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver scheme and other promises made by the Congress during the elections.

Will KCR attend session?

Meanwhile, an interesting discussion is going on in political circles on whether BRS chief and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the session.

KCR missed the earlier Assembly sessions due to a hip surgery. In fact, he was even unable to take oath as MLA along with the rest of his party colleagues, and did so on February 1. If KCR does attend the session, fireworks may well be witnessed as the House may see heated debates, especially on contentious issues like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the allegations of irregularities in the power purchase agreements with Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has repeatedly expressed willingness to seek KCR’s guidance for the state’s development, though this has not happened in the last two sessions.

Both the Congress and BRS MLAs expect heated discussions, with the grand old party expected to target KCR over these issues.

While the ruling party aims to highlight alleged failures of the BRS government over the past decade, including criticism of the state’s financial management, the Opposition is expected to attempt to corner the Congress over the implementation of its six guarantees.