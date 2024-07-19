Will quit if government waives loans of all farmers, implements 6Gs: Former Telangana minister T Harish

HYDERABAD : BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday reiterated that he was ready to resign as an MLA and quit public life if the Congress government extends the benefits of crop loan waiver scheme to all farmers and also implements the six guarantees, which includes 13 assurances, by August 15.

Daring Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fully implement the crop loan waiver scheme as well as 13 assurances by August 13, he said: “If the government implements its assurances, I am ready to resign as an MLA. Are you ready to quit as CM?”

Harish recalled that Revanth did not resign during the separate Telangana movement and also failed to keep his assurance of quitting public life if defeated in Kodangal Assembly segment.

Harish Rao said that he tendered his resignation several times during the separate Telangana movement.

Meanwhile, former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy said that Rs 17,000 crore were deposited into the accounts of 36 lakh farmers under the crop loan waiver scheme during the the first tenure of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The BRS waived crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh per farmer. Now, the Congress, in the first phase, waived crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh. But the amount is Rs6,800 crore and the number of beneficiary farmers is just 11.5 lakh,” he said and demanded that the government announce how many farmers took loans up to Rs 1 lakh and how many availed Rs 2 lakh crop loans.

Bandhu funds diverted to loan waiver scheme: KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that only one fourth of total farmers who took crop loans benefitted under crop loan waiver scheme of the Congress government.

He alleged that Rs 7,000 crore Rythu Bandhu amounts, which were supposed to be disbursed in June, were diverted to the crop loan waiver scheme.

He alleged that of the 40 lakh farmers, only 11 lakh were selected for crop loan waiver in the first phase. He demanded that as assured in the Congress poll manifesto, crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of all farmers should be waived.