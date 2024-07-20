Flood threat continues as inflows increase into Godavari

KHAMMAM : Flood water continued to rise in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam following heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas and Indravati river in Odisha. On Friday, the water level reached 29 feet in Godavari.

According to officials, as on Friday about 3.50 lakh cusecs water flowed into the river. Besides this, the river received 59,300 cusecs of water from the Taliperu project following heavy inflows into the reservoir from Chhattisgarh.

In the wake of rising water level, the district administration has urged the residents of low-lying areas to be cautious.

The officials will issue first warning level when the water level in Godavari reaches 43 feet, second at 48 feet and third at 53 feet.

People living on both sides of the river in Bhadrachalam are spending sleepless nights fearing their areas will be inundated. N Ramalaxmi, a resident of Kothapet in the town, said: ‘’It has become a routine for us to lose everything whenever the river is flooded.’’

“Governments are changing but there is no change in our lives,” she said and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to find a permanent solution to this problem.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil and SP B Rohith Raju are monitoring the flood situation. Police department has deployed two disaster response teams in Bhadrachalam.

Heavy rain forecast: Chief engg told not to leave HQ

In view of heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast and breach of Aswaraopet tank in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, all chief engineers have been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the irrigation secretary. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the officials to monitor the hourly inflows into minor irrigation tanks, major and medium projects. He wanted the officials to ensure proper operation of gates as per guidelines.

Release floodwater as per SOP and issue advance warning to downstream habitations with the help of collectors and SPs, the minister said.