Telangana likely to introduce Skill University Bill in upcoming Assembly session

HYDERABAD : The state government in all likelihood will introduce the Telangana Skill University Bill in the forthcoming Assembly session.

The proposed skill university will introduce 17 courses and impart training to around 20,000 youngsters every year. The main campus of the university will be located in Hyderabad.

During a review meeting held here on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested several changes to the draft Bill of the skill university and directed the officials to be prepared to introduce the Bill in the coming Assembly session.

The CM wanted the officials to introduce courses that would be industry-friendly so that youth would get employment as soon as they complete their courses. The officials prepared the draft Bill after studying the skill varsities in Delhi and Haryana. When the officials gave a PowerPoint presentation on the basic amenities and funds required for the university, the chief minister said that there was no dearth of funds to help the youth of Telangana.

The skill university will be set up on public private partnership (PPP) mode and it will be run as a non-profit organisation. The university is likely to introduce a degree course with a three-to-four year duration and also a one-year diploma and three months certificate course.

The courses will be suitable for 17 priority sectors including pharma, construction, banking, financial service, e-commerce and logistics, retail, animation, gaming and comics.

In the first year, the university will introduce six courses and tie-up with top companies for each course. It will also sign MoUs with companies.

Initially, the university will enrol 2,000 students and gradually increase its strength to 20,000.

Education, agriculture commission soon

Meanwhile at a meeting with educationalists and retired IAS officers, Revanth discussed ways to strengthen the school education system.

Stating that the responsibility of running the schools has already been entrusted with the women of self-help groups (SHGs), he said that the government was planning to bring revolutionary changes in the school education system.

He said that the government was also considering converting Anganwadi centres into play schools and introducing courses up to third class.

The government would appoint one teacher in every Anganwadi, he added.

The government would provide admissions into semi-residential schools after fourth class onwards. These semi-residential schools would run parallel to the existing residential schools. The government also planning to provide free transportation to students who go to these semi-residential schools, the CM said.

The educationalists brought to the notice of the CM that there have been no recruitments in the universities in the last 10 years. They also sought development grants for universities. The CM said that the government would soon set up education and agriculture commissions to resolve the issues.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Government Advisor K Keshava Rao, Prof M Kodandaram, rights activist G Haragopal and retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali were present at the meeting.