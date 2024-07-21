300 students from Telangana enrolled at a US-based Webster University

When asked about several students opting for transfers, Chaudhari said it’s a democratic right for students as they want to stay closer to their families, among other reasons. “It is true. Last year, a few hundred students transferred to other universities, and similarly, some came to ours. When I asked them the reasons, they had a few, such as getting closer to their families, being pushed to take admission here, and then the universities were taking a lot of time to process the I-20 visa. It is the democratic right of students to change universities in the US. Moreover, if you are not happy in some place, then there is no point,” he added.

He mentioned that, throughout the year, staff from the campus come to India and guide students through the admission process. “Some of the agents are providing exaggerated information. For example, some agencies say if get admission into the university, you get a job. We tell them it is not like that. You get it but through the process. That is what we showed them,” Chaudhari said.

Regarding the security of students amid growing incidents of violence against Indians, including from Telangana and AP, Chaudhari said sessions and drills to sensitise students about safety are being conducted. “We are also ensuring that the students avail health insurance,” he added.