Driven by aspirations of youth seeking employment opportunities: Telangana CM Reddy

HYDERABAD: Recalling that the Telangana movement was driven by the aspirations of youth seeking employment opportunities, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government issued appointment orders for 30,000 posts within three months of coming to power in the state.

“Telangana statehood was achieved through numerous sacrifices of the youth. This is why this government has prioritised unemployment and is committed to unveil a job calendar in the coming Budget session of the Assembly,” Revanth told the gathering at the launch of the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Abhaya Hasthma scheme at the Praja Bhavan here on Saturday.

He said the government plans to compile data on vacancies in every department by March each year, issue notifications by June 2, and complete the recruitment process by December 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Thummala Nageswar Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) were among those present.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by unemployed youth over the past decade, Revanth said that his government has revamped the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to mirror the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The TGPSC has already conducted Group 1 prelims and DSC exams are in progress, he said. The chief minister said that the Group-II exams were postponed keeping in view the difficulties faced by the unemployed.

“The government’s primary focus is on resolving unemployment issues and conducting examinations efficiently,” he said. Additionally, the chief minister praised the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for its initiative under the new scheme.

The SCCL will provide `1 lakh to UPSC aspirants who have cleared prelims to financially help them prepare for the mains.