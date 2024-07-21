Heavy rains cause overflowing lakes, traffic disruptions in Warangal district, Telangana

WARANGAL/ BHUPALPALLY/ MULUGU: With continuous rain for the past two days across several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district, lakes and ponds have begun to overflow. The Rampur check dam in Garla mandal, Mahabubabad district, is currently overflowing, prompting Garla police to block the passage for small vehicles on the road. Barricades have been erected to prevent pedestrians from crossing the swollen stream too.

The Bogatha, Mutyaladara Jalapatham and Kongala waterfalls in Wazeedu mandal, Mulugu district, are receiving heavy inflows due to the rains, and forest officials have permitted tourists and locals to visit the sites. Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has uprooted several trees along National Highway-163, which connects to the capital, Hyderabad. On Saturday morning, traffic came to a standstill for hours on the Tadvai to Mulugu road. Tadvai police and revenue officials took immediate action to clear the road and restore traffic flow.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is receiving substantial inflows from the Godavari river, leading to the opening of 85 gates at the Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda. The inflow through the Godavari and Pranahita rivers is currently at 3,73,500 cusecs, while the outflow is at 3,75,500 cusecs. The barrage has a capacity of 16.17 tmcft.

At the Tupakulagudem Barrage in Mulugu district, the river is receiving an inflow of 4,58,340 cusecs, with an equal outflow of 458,340 cusecs. The barrage has a capacity of 6.94 tmcft.

Jayashankar Bhupalapally Collector Rahul Sharma and SP Kiran Khare, along with their teams, visited Dammur village in Palimela mandal to closely monitor the situation and prepare for any emergencies.