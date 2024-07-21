Heroin worth Rs 7 crore hidden in sweet boxes seized in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: In a major drug bust, Cyberabad police apprehended four peddlers and recovered one kilogram of unadulterated heroin worth about Rs 7 crore. “This is reportedly the highest seizure of pure heroin in the recent past in the city,” said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty on Saturday.
The heroin was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further details on the purity of the drug. “Depending on the purity of the drug, it could be well worth more than the estimated cost,” Mohanty said.
The Cyberabad police suspect that the huge quantity of heroin was transported to Rajasthan from across the border and later smuggled to Hyderabad.
According to the police, two peddlers from Rajasthan, identified as Nemi Chand Bhati and Narpath Singh, allegedly packed the heroin in four small plastic packets each weighing 250 grams and concealed it in sweet boxes.
Drugs peddled from Afghanistan?
They then packed it in their bags and brought it along with them to Hyderabad via a private bus.
Nemi had allegedly purchased the heroin from the main supplier, Santosh Acharya, who is reportedly lodged in Jodhpur jail. Observing that there is a very high possibility that the drugs were peddled from Afghanistan, the officials said, “We are verifying if Acharya is currently lodged in the jail and if so, we will get a Prisoner in Transit warrant and interrogate him for further details.”
Nemi had reportedly visited the city about two-and-a-half months ago to meet his brother-in-law Ajay Bhati and discussed selling heroin. Acting on this plan, Nemi purchased the drugs from Acharya and travelled with Narpat to sell the heroin in the city. Meanwhile, the Shamshabad SOT along with Madhapur police nabbed the four accused and recovered the heroin.
2 bike drivers peddle heroin, arrested
Two Rapido drivers were apprehended for allegedly peddling 34 grams of heroin concealed in two envelopes and a plastic zip pouch. The accused, Ramesh Kumar, 23, and Mahadev, 25, are siblings from Rajasthan. According to the police, they along with their roommate Vikram Goel were addicted to heroin and decided to peddle the stuff from Rajasthan. “For the past one year, they have been purchasing heroin from a person called Dinesh Kalyan in Rajasthan at Rs 6,000/gram and selling it in Hyderabad for Rs 12,000/gram,” the police said.Five days ago, Vikram Goel travelled to Rajasthan and instructed the siblings to sell heroin to customers. While the police apprehended the brothers, Vikram and Dinesh are on the run.