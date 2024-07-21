Heroin worth Rs 7 crore hidden in sweet boxes seized in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: In a major drug bust, Cyberabad police apprehended four peddlers and recovered one kilogram of unadulterated heroin worth about Rs 7 crore. “This is reportedly the highest seizure of pure heroin in the recent past in the city,” said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty on Saturday.

The heroin was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further details on the purity of the drug. “Depending on the purity of the drug, it could be well worth more than the estimated cost,” Mohanty said.

The Cyberabad police suspect that the huge quantity of heroin was transported to Rajasthan from across the border and later smuggled to Hyderabad.

According to the police, two peddlers from Rajasthan, identified as Nemi Chand Bhati and Narpath Singh, allegedly packed the heroin in four small plastic packets each weighing 250 grams and concealed it in sweet boxes.