Hyderabad GITAM University celebrates 15th convocation ceremony

HYDERABAD: GITAM (deemed-to-be) University, Hyderabad, celebrated its 15th graduation ceremony on Saturday with 1,490 students graduating in the 2024 batch.

Amongst the graduates, 23 students were awarded gold medals for their outstanding academic performance, while 24 research scholars received their doctorates.

Ram Gopal, a global banking strategist and former CEO of Barclays Bank India, was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking to the media, Prof D S Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, emphasised that the university is committed to providing skill-based education and training besides the academics aligning with the changing trends and ensuring students are well-equipped for the evolving market. He highlighted that the university is introducing new courses with a primary focus on AI and Machine Learning in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Prof Gouthama Rao Yejju, Acting Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, underscored the university’s dedication to holistic education, stating: “At GITAM, we are committed to nurturing a student-centric environment that fosters a 360-degree learning experience. Our mission is to provide a platform where students can discover their passion, engage in groundbreaking research, and emerge as compassionate, skilled professionals.”

Ram Gopal highlighted the evolving landscape of education, emphasizing that in this era of transformative technology and heightened sustainability awareness, it is crucial to shift focus from mere profit to impact.