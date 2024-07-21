Incessant rains affect daily life in Telangana

ADILABAD/ KHAMMAM/ WARANGAL: Incessant rains paralysed normal life in erstwhile Adilabad, Khammam, Warangal and Nizamabad districts on Saturday as floodwater overflowed on to bridges and roads, disrupting transportation to interior villages. Coal production in opencast mines in Mancherial came to a halt for the second day on Saturday.

The road from Penchkalpet to Bejjur in Kumurambheem Asifabad district was washed away, triggering protests from people in nearby villages. The district cops deployed police teams at bridges overflowing with floodwater and urged people in several villages to stay at home in view of incessant rains.

The highest rainfall of 156.8 mm was recorded at Mupkal in Nizamabad district followed by 119.8 mm at Mamda in Nirmal, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS). Around 108.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Khanapur in Nirmal district.

In Khammam, water level continued to rise in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam following incessant rains in upper catchment areas. The water level rose to 35.5 feet at 8 pm as 6,02,985 cusecs entered the river.

District police kept two response force teams ready at Bhadrachalam for rescue operations in the event of any emergency.