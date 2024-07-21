Incessant rains affect daily life in Telangana

ADILABAD/ KHAMMAM/ WARANGAL: Incessant rains paralysed normal life in erstwhile Adilabad, Khammam, Warangal and Nizamabad districts on Saturday as floodwater overflowed on to bridges and roads, disrupting transportation to interior villages. Coal production in opencast mines in Mancherial came to a halt for the second day on Saturday.
The road from Penchkalpet to Bejjur in Kumurambheem Asifabad district was washed away, triggering protests from people in nearby villages. The district cops deployed police teams at bridges overflowing with floodwater and urged people in several villages to stay at home in view of incessant rains.
The highest rainfall of 156.8 mm was recorded at Mupkal in Nizamabad district followed by 119.8 mm at Mamda in Nirmal, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS). Around 108.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Khanapur in Nirmal district.
In Khammam, water level continued to rise in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam following incessant rains in upper catchment areas. The water level rose to 35.5 feet at 8 pm as 6,02,985 cusecs entered the river.
District police kept two response force teams ready at Bhadrachalam for rescue operations in the event of any emergency.
Irrigation officials lifted 25 crest gates of Taliperu project and released 1,43,248 cusecs of water in view of heavy inflows. The district administration has set up control rooms in Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam.
Meanwhile, memos are said to have been issued to the executive engineer and deputy executive engineer for their alleged failure in foreseeing the danger posed to Peddavagu which suffered a huge breach following floods on Friday.
In erstwhile Warangal district, several water bodies overflowed. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme received a heavy inflow of water and 85 gates of the Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda were opened to release excess water. Several trees got uprooted on the NH-163 between Hyderabad and Warangal.
YELLOW ALERT FOR ALL DISTS, light rains in tg till july 26
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms for all districts for Sunday. The state will continue to experience light to moderate rains until July 26, with the yellow alert extended for another day. Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph).