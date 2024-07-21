Telangana CM Reddy will visit Delhi with invitation to Rahul for implementation of loan waiver scheme

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi on Sunday to invite Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to a mammoth public meeting next month to celebrate the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme.

The chief minister had announced that a public meeting will be held in Warangal to mark the implementation of the scheme waiving farm loans up to RS 2 lakh. Rahul Gandhi had announced the scheme in Warangal before the Assembly elections.

Sources said that Revanth is also likely to meet several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during his visit to the national capital.

He is expected to submit representations regarding long-pending issues with the Government of India. Additionally, the chief minister plans to meet Congress MPs from the state and direct them to raise Telangana-specific issues in the upcoming session of Parliament.