Telangana government trying to salvage Kaleshwaram ruined by BRS regime: N Uttam

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Congress government was trying to salvage the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as it was built at the cost of the state exchequer, Irrigation Minister

N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the administration will release the flood waters from all the barrages of KLIS as per the suggestion of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

He said that the government will take all the steps to bring the project to utilisation. Uttam’s remarks came after he attended a high-level meeting with the NDSA in Delhi.

Briefing newsmen on the discussions at the meeting, Uttam said that the state government conducted some of the tests suggested by the NDSA, and informed the agency of the complexities in undertaking other tests. He said that the Telangana delegation has discussed the necessary repair works to be carried out, and how to go forward on the project. Uttam said the government will utilise the components upstream Yellampalli.