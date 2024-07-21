Water rises in Godavari; 2 DRF teams deployed

KHAMMAM: Owing to heavy water inflow in the upper catchment area of the Godavari river, the flood level in Bhadrachalam is increasing every hour. As of 5 pm on Saturday, the level has reached 35.1 feet. It is anticipated that by Sunday morning, the flood level could reach the first warning level of 43 feet. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the river during this time.

Under the direction of SP B Rohith Raju, the district police have deployed two DRF teams in Bhadrachalam to assist with rescue operations. Meanwhile, approximately 1,43,248 cusecs of water are being released from the Taliperu medium irrigation project by lifting 25 gates.

The administration has established control rooms in Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam. The contact number for the Kothagudem control room is 08744-241950, while the Bhadrachalam control room can be reached at 7995268352.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil said that approximately 6 lakhs cusecs of water is being discharged to the Godavari. He urged residents in low-lying areas to exercise caution and remain indoors unless an emergency arises.

The administration will issue a second warning when the flood level reaches 48 feet and a third warning when it reaches 53 feet. Historically, the highest flood level recorded was 75.60 feet in 1986, with a discharge of 27 lakh cusecs. In 2022, the flood level reached 71.30 feet, with a discharge of 21.78 cusecs.

Irrigation official K Srinivasa Reddy inspected the Taliperu irrigation project on Saturday to assess its structural integrity.

Crops inundated across erstwhile KHM

Farmers in the erstwhile Khammam district have deemed the incessant rains a threat to cotton, green gram and maize crops. About 3 lakh acres of cotton and hundreds of acres of grain crops are being cultivated in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Ryots fear that if the cotton crop remains in water for more days, it will be irreparably damaged