BRS MLAs' entry leaves Telangana Congress leaders uneasy

HYDERABAD: The BRS MLAs who joined the Congress have set the cat among the pigeons. As the exodus of the BRS legislators continues into the Congress without any let-up, the party leaders in the constituencies are looking at the turncoats with a sense of consternation.

They are worried that the newcomers would get more importance in the party which might sound the death knell to their political future.

With speculation mill working overtime that 26 MLAs, who constitute two-thirds of the BRS Legislature Party, would join the Congress, those who lost the election to the pink party MLAs are spending sleepless nights. They are worried that those joining the Congress may have had an assurance from the party that they would be fielded as party candidates in future elections.

Piquant situation

In some constituencies, a piquant situation is arising as the BRS MLAs were originally Congress leaders once. For example, Congress was the alma mater for BRS Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy who was a prodigal son. Saritha Tirupataiah, who contested against him unsuccessfully on the Congress ticket, objected to his entry but the party ignored her.

Similarly, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagendar who joined the Congress were originally from the grand old party.

In all constituencies, the BRS leaders who are taking over the leadership are causing a lot of heartburn among the Congress leaders, who have been there for quite some time.

The native Congress leaders are wondering how their cadres would coalesce with those defectors since they had been fighting them for years.

Peeved over migrations

In Jagtial, MLC T Jeevan Reddy who contested unsuccessfully in the recent Assembly elections expressed dissatisfaction over admitting BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the party. In some constituencies, Congress leaders are so peeved over the migration of the BRS MLAs into the party so much that they are considering joining the BJP or BRS, or staying in the Congress, biting the bullet.

A former MLA who contested from Banswada seat on the Congress ticket and lost to Enugu Ravinder Reddy is reportedly planning to join the BJP, especially after BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the ruling party. A few other Congress leaders have decided to take a call on leaving the party if they are not considered for nominated posts.