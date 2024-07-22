First warning issued as Godavari level reaches 44 ft in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: Residents living on either side of the Godavari river are gripped by fear due to the rising water level. The first warning was issued on Sunday as water levels in the Godavari river rose to 44 feet at Bhadrachalam.

Irrigation officials said that inflows from the Pranahitha River in Telangana, the Indravathi River in Maharashtra, parts of Chhattisgarh and the outflows from the Taliperu project are contributing to the rising level of Godavari.

To ensure safety, irrigation officials have advised fishermen and individuals against fishing or taking selfies near the river. Additionally, the police department has intensified its vigil along the river banks to prevent people from venturing near the water. Cautionary banners and warning against river access have been placed. It also stated that violators would face action. Bhadrachalam ASP Ankith Kumar Sankhwar said the police were alerting people living in low-lying areas. Vigilance has been increased at flood banks and bathing ghats, he added.

As per reports, local streams and tanks have overflowed, leading to road closures in the Allapalli and Gundala mandals of the Manuguru division.

Officials anticipate issuing the first warning late on Sunday, with the potential for further flooding dependent on rainfall in the upper catchment area. The district administration urged residents to remain calm as necessary precautions are being taken. As a precautionary measure, three months’ worth of essential supplies have been stocked in all mandals. Skilled swimmers are gearing up to assist in rescue operations if needed.