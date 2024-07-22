Government to allocate Rs 2,200 crore for SLBC project: Telangana minister Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA: State Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that the Telangana government will sanction Rs 2,200 crore for the completion of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nalgonda district, which has been pending for 16 years.

On Sunday, the minister participated in “Sri Sudarshan Yaga Sahita Rudra Yagam” organised by Varijala Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in Narket Pally Mandal.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the funds were arranged through the green channel without any problem in releasing funds to SLBC.

“We are a farmer-friendly government and as part of this, Rs 6,000 crore have been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers under the loan waiver scheme,” he said, emphasising the government’s intentions for farmers.

Venkat Reddy further said he would speak to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about arranging the facilities for devotees by sanctioning Rs 2 crore to the temple.

“Steps are being taken to construct 100 cottages in Cheruvugattu. Similarly, the road leading to the Venugopala Swamy temple will be renewed by the R&B department,” he said.

He also revealed that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to construct the Hyderabad-Vijaywada six-lane national highway and said that the work will begin next month.