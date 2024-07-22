Save us from stray dogs: children urge Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Over 20 children from different residential colonies in Quthbullapur were seen carrying placards of “Save us from street dogs” as they reached the Petbasheerabad police station along with their parents on Sunday.

Claiming that the stray dog menace has increased in the locality, the children and their parents complained that despite several instances of stray dog attacks and subsequent representations sent to the Kompally municipal commissioner, the authority concerned had not taken necessary action. They then lodged a complaint against the official at the Petbasheerabad police station.

“There are many dogs that follow us when we go to school. Once, I was also bitten by the dogs and had to be hospitalised and given an injection,” said one girl, requesting authorities to take action in this regard.