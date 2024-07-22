Student attempts suicide at college hostel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A second-year Intermediate student attempted suicide by hanging herself in her hostel in Chaitanyapuri. Parents alleged harassment by the college management. However, no case has been registered by the police.

The victim, is pursuing BiPC at Sri Chaitanya College. Hailing from Achampet in the Nagarkurnool district, she belongs to an agricultural family. Her roommate, noticed her hanging from the hostel ceiling on Saturday afternoon and alerted the watchman. The duo hurriedly cut off the chunni the victim used and immediately moved her to a nearby private hospital. Her parents were subsequently informed.

According to the police, the victim wrote a suicide letter mentioning she was worried about her academic performance and fulfilling the dreams of her parents. Meanwhile, her parents claimed that she was being harassed by the college management and due to the pressure, Venushree attempted suicide. However, the cops said they did not receive any complaints.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)