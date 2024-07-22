Telangana Chief Minister offers prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the historic Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad, on Sunday to offer prayers during the two-day Lashkar Bonalu festival. Special prayers were held during the CM’s visit and silk clothes were presented to the goddess. The CM also offered bonam during his visit.

He was accompanied by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender. The temple was adorned with decorations with hundreds of devotees thronging it on the first day of Lashkar Bonalu. In the morning, aartis and archanas were performed at the temple.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also visited the temple. “There is a tradition of Bonala festival in Telangana for hundreds of years. Bonala festival is unique to us like nowhere else in the country,” Kishan Reddy said on X.