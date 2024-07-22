Telangana CM Revanth Reddy conducts review on Medigadda repairs in New Delhi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review on Medigadda barrage repairs and also the PC Ghose Inquiry Commission on Kaleshwaram in New Delhi on Sunday. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja, adviser Aditya Nath Das and others were present at the meeting.

Uttam and officials briefed the CM about the issues that were discussed during their meeting with the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) in Delhi on Saturday. Later, the CM made certain suggestions to officials for another NDSA meeting scheduled to be held in the capital on Monday.