Telangana government announces aid for flood-hit victims

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has announced the government’s support and help to the victims of the Pedavagu project and asked officials to submit a comprehensive report on the reasons for the project’s failure.

The minister noted that the project belonged to the joint state and urged the Andhra government to fund it. “In the coming season, the construction of the Pedavagu project will be undertaken on top of the permanent proposal with a strong design to suit the current flood and three additional gates will be installed,” he said.

While examining the breach site of the project, Nageswara Rao also interacted with the people in Gummadavelli village and inspected their flood-damaged houses. Subsequently, he directed the district administration to take relief measures to help those who suffered due to floods in the Aswaraopet Mandal.

He expressed anguish against the Irrigation department for its negligence as the inspection of the project had already been done in June. “If the floods were predicted earlier and the gates had not been opened, there would have been no damage at all,” he said.