Consumer court in Telangana orders TGNPDCL to pay Rs 5 lakh for negligence

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, has directed the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), Adilabad, to pay Rs 5 lakh to the spouse of a deceased man with an interest rate of 9% from the date of death until the order. The amount includes an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh and a compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

The deceased, Koretha Jalpath, 45, a farmer, died in November 2014 after coming into contact with a live wire during his return from the fields to his home. His partner, Korelatha Ram Bai, had alleged negligence on the part of NPDCL’s engineers, noting that it is their duty to make periodic inspections and supervise the live wires.

She also cited a 2011 ruling (Murjee Lalja Chouda and another vs Gujarat Electricity Board), where it held that in a short circuit case, the victims of negligence are not required to prove the negligence of the electricity board by adducing technical evidence.

‘Not negligent’

In its defence, the TGNPDCL denied negligence, claiming that some miscreants had tapped the electricity supply illegally from the overhead lines with binding wire used for hunting wild animals. It added that Jalpath knew this and “negligently” came into contact with the live wire.

In 2018, the Adilabad Consumer Forum ruled in favour of the complainant, ordering the TGNPDCL to pay Rs 5 lakh. However, the opposite parties challenged the order before the state commission in Hyderabad, appealing for it to dismiss the complaint.

Meanwhile, in the Bejjur police’s investigation, it was found that four men from the deceased’s house, who were hunters, erected the bind wire with the help of small wooden sticks and connected it to the current line near Shivapally Budugu for the purpose of hunting. While they were waiting nearby, Jalpath came into contact with the live wire.