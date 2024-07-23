Facilitate LPG sop payment to oil marketing companies: Revanth Reddy to Hardeep Singh Puri

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to facilitate payment of LPG cylinder subsidy to Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in advance. The Telangana government has promised to supply LPG cylinders for Rs 500 as part of its Mahalakshmi scheme.

Revanth said that the state government was willing to pay the subsidy amount in advance, but OMCs have not responded positively. If this was not possible, he asked Puri to ensure that consumers receive the subsidy paid by the Telangana government within 48 hours.

Release rice procurement arrears, CM tells Joshi

The chief minister also met Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Prahlad Joshi and asked to immediately release the paddy procurement and rice distribution arrears due to Telangana from the Centre. The chief minister informed Joshi that a subsidy of Rs 1,468.94 crore has been pending in connection with the collection of additional levy during the 2014-15 kharif period. He reminded that all related documents have been submitted to the Union government.

The chief minister also requested release of Rs 343.27 crore for 89,987.730 metric tonnes of rice supplied from May 2021 to March 2022 under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana. Also, the chief minister asked Joshi to immediately release the arrears of Rs 79.09 crore related to rice distributed under Non-NFSA (National Food Security Act) from May 2021 to March 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MPs Ramasahayam Raghurami Reddy and M Anil Kumar Yadav, Secretary to the CM, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal were present.