Kanwar Yatra: Congress welcomes Supreme Court stay on UP, Uttarakhand orders

HYDERABAD: The state unit of Congress on Monday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to stay the implementation of orders of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, directing food stalls on Kanwar Yatra route to prominently display names of owners and employees.

The state Congress alleged that the BJP was trying to incite hatred between different religions and communities with such orders as it suffered a setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC senior vice-president and chairman of election commission coordination committee G Niranjan said: “These rules were imposed with the malicious intention of keeping these devotees away from shops and hotels of other communities. It is an anti-national decision. Following these orders, some establishments removed staff from other communities.”

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take steps to ensure no such rules are imposed anywhere in the country in future.