Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Scheme in Telangana: Rs 10 lakh coverage, 163 procedures added

HYDERABAD: Enhancing the benefit under the healthcare services in the state, the Congress government on Monday announced that the health insurance cover under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Scheme will be increased from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family per annum.

The government has added 163 new health procedures to the existing list of 1,672 procedures of the healthcare scheme, taking the total to 1,835.

The 163 new procedures will cost Rs 348 crore to the government. Out of these, 98 procedures come under the Ayushaman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), costing Rs 189 crore (60 per cent central share and 40 per cent state share), and 65 new codes under the state government costing Rs 158 crore.

In addition, of the existing 1,672 procedures, the rates for 1,375 procedures have been revised, with an overall increase of 20 per cent, which will be covered under the scheme. This will cost the government Rs 140 crore.

1,042 govt, 368 pvt hosps

The overall revised scheme will impose an additional burden of Rs 487 crore on the government and a 54 per cent increase in the total health budget.

The healthcare scheme will cover 1,042 government and 368 private hospitals in the state.

The announcement of increasing the health cover and adding a new set of procedures was made by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha at a press meet at the Secretariat where he released the GO on enhanced benefits.