Two more BRS MLCs set to 'jump ship' to Congress

HYDERABAD: The exodus of BRS legislators to the Congress appears to be continuing despite the best efforts of the pink party leadership to plug the breach, with two more MLCs concluding discussions with top leaders of the ruling party on shifting their allegiance.
These MLCs are likely to join the ruling party during the Assembly session or by the second week of August, sources confirmed. The two MLCs are known to be close associates of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister KT Rama Rao. The sources said that it was in June that the MLCs initiated talks with a senior Congress leader closely linked to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
However, some senior Congress leaders reportedly opposed the move as the current MLAs from the MLCs’ native constituencies also expressed interest in joining the party. This led to the MLCs delaying their decision, waiting for further confirmation. Discussions concluded positively three days ago with the chief minister’s aide, the sources told TNIE.
A senior ruling party leader confirmed that the MLCs are expected to join either during the Assembly session or by the second week of next month. The MLCs expect tickets from their native constituencies for the next Assembly elections. However, the mediator did not give them any formal assurance, saying that the party high command will decide based on their contributions in the coming days.
The MLCs have nearly four years remaining in their current term. This gives them ample opportunity to develop their constituencies with MLC and special government funds.
They are likely to make a final decision regarding their joining date soon.
Recently, six MLCs shifted allegiance to the Congress, increasing the party’s strength to 12 members in the Legislative Council. If the two BRS MLCs join, the Congress will have 14 out of 40 Council seats, with two vacancies remaining.