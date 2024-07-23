Two more BRS MLCs set to 'jump ship' to Congress

HYDERABAD: The exodus of BRS legislators to the Congress appears to be continuing despite the best efforts of the pink party leadership to plug the breach, with two more MLCs concluding discussions with top leaders of the ruling party on shifting their allegiance.

These MLCs are likely to join the ruling party during the Assembly session or by the second week of August, sources confirmed. The two MLCs are known to be close associates of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister KT Rama Rao. The sources said that it was in June that the MLCs initiated talks with a senior Congress leader closely linked to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

However, some senior Congress leaders reportedly opposed the move as the current MLAs from the MLCs’ native constituencies also expressed interest in joining the party. This led to the MLCs delaying their decision, waiting for further confirmation. Discussions concluded positively three days ago with the chief minister’s aide, the sources told TNIE.