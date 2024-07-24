Congress, BRS corner BJP over inability to get funds for Telangana

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Telangana being shown the “empty hand” in the Union budget, the BJP MPs and MLAs are likely to face the heat from the ruling Congress as well as the Opposition BRS for their inability to get funds for projects in the state, vis-a-vis Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP, which won eight Lok Sabha seats and secured 35 per cent vote share in the recent Lok Sabha elections, is in an unenviable situation with the Budget remaining silent on Telangana.

Already Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy targeted the BJP leaders for their “incomparable incompetence” in getting funds for the state. At the same time, the BRS too was equally critical of them for their “ineptitude”.

The Congress has decided to corner the BJP in the Assembly and in Lok Sabha for the step-motherly attitude Nirmala Sitharaman had shown towards Telangana, a prospect that appears foreboding for the saffron party.

Weapon to attack saffron party

The very fact that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has got funds and projects under the Reorganisation Act has come as a weapon for the Congress and BRS to take the BJP head-on at a time when the saffron party is anxious to capture power in the next Assembly elections.