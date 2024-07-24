IAS officer Smita comes under attack for tweet on PwDs in All India Services

HYDERABAD: Panchayati Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, found fault with senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal’s remarks questioning the appointments of persons with disability (PwDs) for All India Services (IPS/ IFoS/ IAS) posts. She pointed out that PwDs such as Stephen Hawking, Helen Keller and Louis Braille have created history.

When asked, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was the personal opinion of the officer in question. He said the government doesn’t have any role in Smita’s personal views. He, however, noted that the constitutionally guaranteed reservations are not debatable.

Complaint lodged

Jangaiah, the state president of Vikalangula Hakkula Raksha Porata Samiti, lodged the complaint at the Ibrahimpatnam police station, accusing Sabharwal of making remarks that were disrespectful to the PwDs community. He said the officer’s comments undermine the struggles and rights of disabled individuals, and called for action to be taken against her.