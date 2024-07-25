Government will develop 'thandas' to ensure inclusive growth, says Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the state government would ensure that essential civic amenities, including road connectivity, drinking water and power supply, are provided in all ‘thandas’ (tribal hamlets) across the state.
While making this announcement during question hour, the CM also said that focus will be on developing educational and infrastructural facilities to ensure inclusive growth.
“Basic civic amenities in thandas are crucial for the state’s overall development and a comprehensive plan would be prepared soon for the overall development of thandas across the state,” he informed the House.
The state government aims to lay bituminous (BT) roads connecting these small villages and hamlets to mandal headquarters and improve civic amenities, he said.
Lashing out at the previous BRS government for “neglecting” tribal hamlets, he said: “The BRS upgraded the thandas into gram panchayats. But it failed to provide basic facilities in the newly created panchayats. A large number of thandas do not have proper civic amenities. The Congress government will provide all these facilities.”
Additionally, ‘double roads’ will be constructed from mandals to district headquarters, and four-lane roads from district headquarters to Hyderabad city, he said.
Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka informed the House that the government was taking steps to improve facilities in the thandas and gram panchayats.
“As many as 1,851 thandas have been converted into gram panchayats in the state. The government is releasing state matching grant on par with Central grants for development works in the panchayats. Panchayats whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh are being provided additional funds to round off to Rs 5 lakh," she said.
“The government has also appointed panchayat secretaries to each gram panchayat. All panchayats now have a tractor, a nursery, palle prakurthi vanam and segregation shed, crematorium and kreeda maidanam,” she added.
Congress MLA J Ramchander Naik stated that though thandas were upgraded to gram panchayats, the government had so far not recognised it as revenue panchayats due to which these thandas are being denied basic amenities.
