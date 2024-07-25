Government will develop 'thandas' to ensure inclusive growth, says Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the state government would ensure that essential civic amenities, including road connectivity, drinking water and power supply, are provided in all ‘thandas’ (tribal hamlets) across the state.

While making this announcement during question hour, the CM also said that focus will be on developing educational and infrastructural facilities to ensure inclusive growth.

“Basic civic amenities in thandas are crucial for the state’s overall development and a comprehensive plan would be prepared soon for the overall development of thandas across the state,” he informed the House.

The state government aims to lay bituminous (BT) roads connecting these small villages and hamlets to mandal headquarters and improve civic amenities, he said.

Lashing out at the previous BRS government for “neglecting” tribal hamlets, he said: “The BRS upgraded the thandas into gram panchayats. But it failed to provide basic facilities in the newly created panchayats. A large number of thandas do not have proper civic amenities. The Congress government will provide all these facilities.”