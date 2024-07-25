Inspections in permit rooms in Telangana districts: Food safety, excise departments lock horns

NALGONDA: The licence dispute between food safety and excise officials is snowballing into a controversy.

The Excise department is questioning the inspections being conducted by the food safety officers in the wine shops under their jurisdiction claiming that they have the authority to inspect adulterated liquor as well as food items sold in the permit rooms attached to the wine shops.

The food safety officials of the erstwhile Nalgonda district have recently conducted inspections on the quality of food items sold in liquor shops and permit rooms in various areas.

The owners of wine shops and permit rooms have been issued notices saying that they have to get trading and food licence or face fines. There are 336 wine shops in the combined district, including 155 in Nalgonda, 99 in Suryapet and 82 in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

According to the Food Safety Act, hotels, sweet shops, bars and restaurants, family restaurants, medical shops, wine shops, fast food centres are required to obtain a food safety licence (FSO) and a trading license from the municipality.

However, wine shop owners say that excise department has not mentioned about trade license and food safety license in wine shops agreement.