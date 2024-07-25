Irregularities in transfers: DME told to issue notices in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The director of public health and family welfare (DPH&FW) has directed the director of medical education (DME) to issue showcause notices to officers involved in the irregularities in the general transfers counselling of nursing staff in various government colleges, hospitals and nursing colleges.

The DPH&FW said that certain irregularities in the senior list and the vacancies in the process of general transfers were reported and those responsible must be issued showcause notices on an urgent basis as to why action should not be taken against them for flouting the government guidelines of the transfers.

As many as 23 government institutions including GMCs, government hospitals and nursing colleges have been directed to serve notices to the concerned officials.