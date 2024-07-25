Revanth, KTR engage in war of words in Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced a discussion on the Centre’s indifferent attitude in allocating funds to Telangana in the Union Budget.

During the discussion, BRS MLA KT Rama Rao said that the House was not provided with the copies of the resolution for him to respond.

Responding to Rama Rao, the chief minister said that he had just introduced the discussion and not moved the resolution, and claimed the BRS MLA was not paying attention to the proceedings.

“I thought he [KTR] came in under the management quota, but I now understand that he is also an absentee landlord,” Revanth quipped.

Asking if the BRS will support the government on passing the resolution against the Union Budget, he said: “What’s your stand on this? Will it be like the discussions you had while going around the residences [of BJP leaders] in the dark. Or any other opinion in the House?”

In response, Rama Rao said: “You [CM] have clinched the post under payment quota. And I don’t know whether the CM was referring to Rajiv Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi when he talked about nepotism.”

His remarks attracted a sharp reaction from the treasury benches with Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu requesting Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to expunge objectionable words.