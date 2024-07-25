Rs 5,336 crore for rail projects in Telangana: Union Railways Minister

HYDERABAD: Telangana has received a record allocation of Rs 5,336 crore for railway projects in the 2024-25 Union Budget. This was disclosed by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a virtual press conference from New Delhi.

South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior railway officials participated in the presser at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Vaishnaw said that the average annual Budget outlay for undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2009-14 was Rs 886 crore, thus making the current allocation for Telangana six times higher.

For the year 2024-25, Indian Railways has been allocated a total of Rs 2,62,000 crore, with Rs 1.09 lakh crore earmarked for safety-related activities, the Union minister said. “The goal is to make Indian Railways world-class,” he said.

Vaishnaw said that the total cost of ongoing railway projects (new tracks) in Telangana is Rs 32,946 crore.

“The state’s railway network is now fully electrified. Over the past decade, an average of 65 km of new railway tracks have been laid annually, compared to 17 km per year during 2009-14. Additionally, 437 RoBs (Road Over Bridges) and RuBs (Road Under Bridges) have been constructed to enhance safety,” he said.

40 railway stations in TG to be developed

Vaishnaw said that 40 railway stations in Telangana are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

These 40 stations are: Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafizpet, Hitec City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kacheguda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Jn, Khammam, Lingampally, Madhira, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri Junction, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad Junction, Peddapalli Junction, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Jogulamba, Tandur, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura and Zaheerabad.