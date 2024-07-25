Telangana Government plans Rs 1 lakh crore support for women’s SHGs in budget

HYDERABAD: In line with their commitment to provide Rs 1 lakh crore for the empowerment of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state, the state government is likely to announce loan and life insurances for the members in the state Budget to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

According to sources, Loan Bima and Accidental Bima schemes for SHGs are likely to be proposed in the state budget.

Sources told TNIE that Rs 55 crore has been proposed for Loan Bima and Rs 96 crore has been proposed for Accidental Bima. However, the allocated funds are unknown.

Under the Loan Bima scheme, the borrowing of a SHG member is covered by the government paying the group premium to the insurance company in the event of the demise of the member. In the event of a tragedy, the loan of the member within the group will be paid by the insurance company.

Similar to the Rythu Bima Scheme, the Accidental Bima provides financial assistance to the families of SHG members in case of the death of a member.

Good news in store for Anganwadi centres?

The budget is also expected to offer relief for Anganwadi centres in the state. Free uniforms for Anganwadi students are likely to be proposed on Thursday. Additionally, the Budget is likely to provide retirement benefits to Anganwadi teachers and workers. While teachers are likely to receive Rs 2 lakh on their superannuation, Anganwadi workers are likely to receive Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier this month, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to formally launch nursery classes in Anganwadi centres.