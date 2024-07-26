Congress slams KCR for not attending Budget discussion, says took orders from BJP

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress severely rebuked Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao for not showing up during the discussion on Union Budget 2024-25 looking down upon the state but appearing on the day of presentation of state Budget 2024-25.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who presented the Budget on Thursday, alleged that Rao attended the proceedings in the direction of BJP.

He claimed that Rao has allocated over Rs 17,000 crore in the 2023-24 Budget, but didn’t release even a single rupee. “Even before its presentation was completed, Rao went out and spoke to the media, finding fault with the Budget. What was the urgency (in speaking to the press), especially since he didn’t come for the discussion on the Union Budget? It is because KCR took orders from the BJP,” Vikramarka said. He said that the BRS chief was wrong in finding fault with the Budget, instead of praising it for its “pro-poor, pro-farmers” approach.

Taking a dig at Rao, Congress whip Beerla Ilaiah said: “KCR never wanted to speak at the Assembly media point as he is used to addressing the press in luxury venues. But now it has happened. In the same way, KCR will also end up in jail, which he is not expecting.”