KCR calls budget 'trash', says no new schemes introduced

HYDERABAD: Responding to the state Budget presented in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Opposition leader and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said it was like a ‘platform speech’ and ‘storytelling’.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, the former CM said that there was no new scheme in the Budget and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made a political speech. For the first time, Rao attended an Assembly session after the Congress formed the government.

He alleged that there was no mention of Dalit Bandhu in the Budget and the Congress government became an enemy of farmers. The government hoodwinked farmers and artisans. The government also diluted the sheep distribution scheme. There was no policy for industries, IT and agriculture, he alleged.

The entire Budget speech was ‘trash’ and ‘gas’, KCR remarked. He declared that the BRS would attack the ruling party for its failure in implementing the assurances.

The BRS chief alleged that power supply was erratic in the state. The government was not caring for shepherds, fishermen and other weaker-sections.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, former finance minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Congress Budget was anti-progressive. It failed to implement six guarantees in 100 days and there were no allocations for them in the Budget.

“It is a directionless Budget. There was no mention about providing two lakh jobs,” he said.

Harish Rao claimed that Telangana, which was in 13th place in per capita income in 2014, was brought to number one place in the country.

The GSDP increased and Niti Aayog also praised the growth of Telangana . The Congress government did not increase the allocations for social security pensions.

“It means that the government would not increase the pension amount from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000,” Harish Rao said. In all, Bhatti’s Budget was disappointing, he remarked.