Rs 774 crore earmarked for Telangana IT sector

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 774 crore for the Information Technology (IT) sector in its Budget for 2024–25. This is a significant increase compared to the revised estimates of Rs 194 crore for the previous year.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, highlighted the state’s progress in AI and outlined plans to position Hyderabad as a leader in this field. He announced that the two-day AI Summit, themed “Making AI Work for Everyone,” will be held in Hyderabad on September 5 and 6. “The AI summit will be attended by 2,000 experts and influencers from around the world. This will aid Telangana’s progress in the AI sector,” he said.

It will cover aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving industry paradigm shifts, and its contributions to innovation.

Additionally, Vikramarka announced plans to extend the fibre grid facility to remote areas to provide internet and cable network access. As much as Rs 50 crore has been allocated for this expansion. “This will not only enable internet and cable network facilities for locals but also be useful for tourists, aiding eco-tourism development,” he said.