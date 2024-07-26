Rs 774 crore earmarked for Telangana IT sector

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 774 crore for the Information Technology (IT) sector in its Budget for 2024–25. This is a significant increase compared to the revised estimates of Rs 194 crore for the previous year.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, highlighted the state’s progress in AI and outlined plans to position Hyderabad as a leader in this field. He announced that the two-day AI Summit, themed “Making AI Work for Everyone,” will be held in Hyderabad on September 5 and 6. “The AI summit will be attended by 2,000 experts and influencers from around the world. This will aid Telangana’s progress in the AI sector,” he said.
It will cover aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving industry paradigm shifts, and its contributions to innovation.
Additionally, Vikramarka announced plans to extend the fibre grid facility to remote areas to provide internet and cable network access. As much as Rs 50 crore has been allocated for this expansion. “This will not only enable internet and cable network facilities for locals but also be useful for tourists, aiding eco-tourism development,” he said.
‘Wem technologies to invest Rs 1,000 crore’
Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday said defence equipment firm ‘Wem Technologies’ will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase of integrated production centre being set up in NIMZ, Zaheerabad.
petrochem firm delegates meet min
Representatives from the Japanese petrochemical giant, ‘Mitsui Chemicals’, met minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday to express their interest in setting up a technical centre in Hyderabad with Rs 100 crore.
TG announces Rs 2,736 cr Budget for WCD dept
Navya Parvathy @ Hyderabad: The Telangana government proposed Rs 2,736 crore for the Women and Child Development (WCD) department in the state Budget to provide quality education in all schools across the state. It has been decided to convert Anganwadi centres into preschools to ensure that children receive nutritious food and quality education.
Rs 10 lakh accidental cover for over 63 lakh SHG women
He also proposed a new scheme offering accidental life insurance of Rs 10 lakh to each of the 63.86 lakh women belonging to SHGs. For the marketing of products manufactured by SHG members, the government has decided to establish a Dwacra Mahila Bazar at Madhapur. An area of 3.2 acres, including 106 shops, has been allotted to the SERP.