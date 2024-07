HYDERABAD: The state government has allocated a whopping Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad — the largest investment in the city since the formation of Telangana with the aim of transforming it into one of the world’s most liveable cities.

“Hyderabad is central to the growth of Telangana. Integrated growth of Hyderabad would enable the government to mobilise huge resources for the development of the state. Keeping this in view, we have proposed a never-before proposed amount of Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad,” Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The Budget focuses on infrastructure, public transport, environmental sustainability, and urban planning, he said.

Major allocations

To enhance city services, the government allocated Rs 3,065 crore to the GHMC, Rs 3,385 crore to the HMWSSB, and Rs 500 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Additional allocations include Rs 200 crore to the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Rs 500 crore for extending the Metro to the Old City, Rs 100 crore for extending the Metro Rail to the airport, Rs 200 crore for the Outer Ring Road, Rs 500 crore for the Metro Rail and Rs 50 crore for the MMTS.