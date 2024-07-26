Telangana budget assigns Rs 22k crore for irrigation, aims to complete six projects this year

Irrigation department gets Rs 22,301 crore (2024–25 BE) against Rs 29,784 crore last year (2023–2024 RE)

6 irrigation projects to be completed this year which can immediately bring ayacut under Irrigation

12 projects to be completed next financial year

73 irrigation projects undertaken in the state till date (34 large and 39 medium)

Of these, 42 projects (10 mega and 32 medium) have been completed

A total of 31 projects (24 large and 7 medium projects) currently under construction

Capex estimates reduced to Rs 33,486.5 crore

Rs 33,486.5 crore allocated for capital expenditure for 2024-25. This is far less than the 2023-24 RE, which was Rs 44,252.68 crore. Of these Rs 33,486.5 crore, the govt proposed to spend Rs 22,120.72 crore from capital account of economic services, Rs 9,254.66 crore from capital account of social services and Rs 2,111.11 crore from general services. Out of total estimated capital expenditure, the share is proposed for Irrigation with Rs 11,597.28 crore in 2024-25, which is over 50% less than the revised estimates of 2023-24